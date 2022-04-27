Angelina County Commissioners appoint new road engineer

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Today the Angelina County Commissioners Court temporarily hired a new a road administrator and touched on the actions that will be taken over the lawsuit filed by Bob Flournoy.

Following a closed session, the Angelina County Commissioners Court appointed an interim road administrator to take the place of previous road engineer Chuck Walker.

Walker was terminated on March 10 after being indicted by an Angelina County grand jury. He Is accused of tampering with government records, specifically timesheets. Afterward, Walker filed a complaint under the Texas whistleblower act.

Local attorney Bob Flournoy spoke in public forum in regards of the court’s plans on hiring a non–engineer administrator to manage the road system.

“I want to remind you that you will be violating the law that establishes the unit road systems required that you have a civil engineer,” Flournoy said.

County judge Keith Wright said that the commissioners court is allowed to hire a road administrator in the event an engineer cannot be hired, that “this interim road appointment, road administrator, that is what it is, an interim. It’s a temporary step in section 252.308 of the Texas Transportation Code.”

Right before they entered a closed meeting for 30 minutes to deliberate the appointment, Judge Wright publicly addressed Flournoy’s comments

“This court is not doing anything that we knowingly think is illegal. I am an engineer. I think I can work with an engineer. I would know exactly what that engineer was doing, I don’t have a problem with that, nobody is going to discover anything. We’re not a conspiracy theory, there’s nothing here happening, except we’re trying to do our business in the county the best way we can.”

Current county employee and foreman for precinct 4, Clint Canton was voted by the court to take the place.

The court then discussed and voted to place Austin-based law firm Allison Bass and Magee on retainer to handle a lawsuit filed by Flournoy regarding his recent $25 fine for allegedly violating rules of public forum back in April

According to Wright, it is critical that the county must be able to run its business and defend itself from what he calls “frivolous lawsuits”

“Allison Bass and Magee are attorneys that represent counties all over the state of Texas. They’re the top firm as far as representing governments and defending themselves against lawsuits. And we are looking to put them on a retainer in order to defend the county,” he said.

The commissioners court hopes to have the position advertised by the next meeting and get someone employed in the next couple of months.

