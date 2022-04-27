Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes

Air Force One lands in Boise
Air Force One lands in Boise(KMVT)
By DAVID KOENIG
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) -- Boeing’s CEO says Boeing cut a bad deal when it agreed to produce two new Air Force One jets.

CEO David Calhoun said Wednesday that Boeing probably should not have taken the fixed-cost contract, which makes the company responsible for cost overruns. But, he says, it was a public negotiation and the company took some risks.

Boeing negotiated the $3.9 billion deal with former President Donald Trump, who took a keen interest in the presidential planes.

It’s still not clear what the paint job on the new planes will look like.

