Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘Chester Wilson Day’: WWII veteran celebrates 108th birthday

WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.
WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.(Mayor Linda Gorton)
By WKYT News Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A World War II veteran in Kentucky has reached a big birthday.

WKYT reports Chester Wilson celebrated his 108th birthday on Monday.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton wished Wilson a happy birthday and named Monday “Chester Wilson Day.”

Happy 108th Birthday to Chester Wilson! Mr. Wilson was born in Lexington and played baseball at Bryan Station High...

Posted by Mayor Linda Gorton on Monday, April 25, 2022

The mayor said Wilson was born in Lexington and played baseball for his high school and the Bluegrass Minor League team.

Wilson also served on the USS Benevolence during WWII and has stayed active playing golf since turning 90 years old.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin police say woman stabbed boyfriend during argument near restaurant
Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
A lightning strike caused an oil field tank fire in east Texas Monday, April 25, 2022.
VIDEO: Lightning strike causes oil field tank fire in Shelby County; no injuries reported
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Texas Guardsman’s body found after border rescue attempt

Latest News

Mortgage Rates
Some East Texas homebuyers not deterred by rising interest rates
Police Graduation
Longview Police Academy honors 16 new graduates
Chad Choice
Family of murdered 8-year-old Tyler boy creating new foundation in his honor
Mental Health Labyrinth
Tyler nonprofit constructs labyrinth as mental health aid
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio