Cicalee, 15, dreams of forever family who will take her to the ocean

“I like animals and I like people.”
Cicalee, 15, shares her love of family, animals and reading on a walk in the garden
Cicalee, 15, shares her love of family, animals and reading on a walk in the garden(Source: KLTV Staff)
By Erika Holland
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On a stroll through the Tyler Rose Garden, Cicalee, 15, told us she has dreams of becoming a doctor or a vet.

“I like animals and I like people,” the high school freshman said.

In school and in her free time Cicalee excels at reading. Some of her favorite authors include Stephen King and James Patterson.

Unlike most teens her age, Cicalee has a big focus on what her family will look like before she graduates.

“My sister is... she’s really quiet and I don’t really see my brother that much,” Cicalee explained as she discussed the siblings she sees on occasion. Staying connected to them is something she hopes to maintain as she gets older.

However, the most important family member she’s concerned about having is a mother.

“ [A mom to go] shopping, getting our nails done together and stuff like that,” Cicalee said.

Cicalee, 15, hopeful for forever family before she graduates high school
Cicalee, 15, hopeful for forever family before she graduates high school(Source: DFPS)

While we were taking in the beautiful sights and colors of the gardens, Cicalee was looking around for one specific color: light blue. It came into focus for us in the center of the bushes.

“It’s a light baby blue,” said the 15-year-old as she looked over a rectangle fountain pool. “The ocean... that’s what it makes me think of.” It’s a place Cicalee has only ever seen on television and in her dreams.

To learn more about Cicalee, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 87566

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

