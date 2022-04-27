Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas Giving Day raises $2.8 million for area nonprofits

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 5,600 donors supported this year’s East Texas Giving Day, raising $2,896,721 for East Texas charities, according to the East Texas Communities Foundation, which organizes the event.

Fundraising for the annual 18-hour campaign closed at Midnight Wednesday. The proceeds will benefit nearly 300 nonprofits in 32 East Texas counties.

Overnight, the ETCF also released a list of the top benefactors of the generosity.

“Preliminary results show, Northeast Texas Community College Foundation from Titus County with $135,000 raised,” a news release stated. “Two Smith County charities followed with Breckenridge Village of Tyler receiving $126,211, followed by Mentoring Alliance raising $104,389. Good Shepherd Reformed Episcopal School received the most overall donations. Their 348 separate donations yielded a total of $98,180 for the Smith County school.”

Nonprofits participating in the event serve the following counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Lamar, Leon, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

The event raised $2.7 million and $2.2 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Fugitive who allegedly burglarized numerous Lufkin vehicles arrested after found hiding in shed
Adia the Lion
Ellen Trout Zoo’s Adia the lion dies
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator

Latest News

Angelina County Commissioners Court temporarily hires a new Road Administrator
Angelina County Commissioners appoint new road engineer
Natasha Mack
Natasha Mack ready for next basketball challenge
East Texas Giving Day brings region together to help support nonprofits
Mortgage Rates
Some East Texas homebuyers not deterred by rising interest rates