Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Fauci: US moving to endemic phase of COVID

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and...
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci pauses while speaking during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Dr. Anthony Fauci has given an upbeat assessment of the current state of the coronavirus in the United States, saying the country is “out of the pandemic phase” when it comes to new infections, hospitalizations and deaths, but that it appears to be making a transition to COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease — occurring regularly in certain areas.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said on the PBS “NewsHour” on Tuesday that the coronavirus remains a pandemic for much of the world, but the threat is not over for the United States, adding that he was speaking about the worst phase of the pandemic.

“Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now,” he said.

In comments Wednesday to The Washington Post, however, Fauci seemed to clarify his earlier remarks, saying that unlike the “full-blown explosive pandemic phase” during the brutal winter omicron surge, he was describing what appears to be a period of transition toward the coronavirus becoming an endemic disease.

“The world is still in a pandemic. There’s no doubt about that. Don’t anybody get any misinterpretation of that. We are still experiencing a pandemic,” Fauci told the Post.

His comments come as health authorities wrestle with how to keep COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations manageable and learn to live with what’s still a mutating and unpredictable virus. The Biden administration has stressed that the nation has more tools — vaccinations, booster shots and medications — to better handle infections than earlier in the pandemic.

U.S. cases are far lower than they were in recent months. But health officials are keeping a close eye as highly contagious variants continue to spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases have risen about 25% in the past week.

The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms,” and President Joe Biden was not considered a “close contact.” (CNN, POOL, TWITTER, WHITEHOUSE.GOV)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Fugitive who allegedly burglarized numerous Lufkin vehicles arrested after found hiding in shed
Adia the Lion
Ellen Trout Zoo’s Adia the lion dies
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator

Latest News

An uproar over a Missouri school district pulling down LGBTQ-friendly signs has the district...
Missouri school district to host listening sessions on LGBTQ ‘safe space for all’ signs
Trooper Dylan LaMere’s dashcam video shows the chair fly toward the cruiser before slamming...
WATCH: Chair flies out of truck on highway, crashes into police cruiser
Source: Timpson ISD Facebook page
Timpson ISD board votes for 4-day school week
LIVE: Biden hosts teachers of the year at White House
Montgomery police officers on the scene of an incident at Lee High School on April 26, 2022.
16-year-old girl arrested, charged with attempted murder after high school student stabbed