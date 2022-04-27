First Alert: The return of southerly winds will bring back the warmth and humidity as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s weather has been nothing short of spectacular thanks to the blue skies, light breezes, mild temperatures, and low humidity.

With the dry air in place, we will see overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s under mostly clear skies.

A warm front will move northward through east Texas during the day tomorrow. This will lead to the return of the onshore flow coming back in out of the Gulf of Mexico as winds shift back to the south. That will lead to a fast-warming trend to go along with the rise in our humidity levels, too. The south winds will start to usher in some fair-weather cumulus clouds by Thursday and Friday before skies become mostly cloudy over the weekend.

Look for highs to top out in the middle 80′s on Thursday before climbing into the upper 80′s by Friday and this weekend. In addition to the warming temperatures during the day, we will also see overnight lows moderate quite a bit as wake-up temperatures will generally be in the upper 60′s to near 70-degrees.

It is during the weekend in which we will also introduce some low-to-modest chances for rain for the Piney Woods. For now, we are just calling for a 20% chance of rain on Saturday followed by a 40% chance of rain for Sunday and Monday of next week. A cold front will stall across north Texas this weekend, which is where the better rain and thunderstorm opportunities will reside. Outside of any shower or thunderstorms in our part of the state this weekend, it will be warm, humid, and windy as daytime highs soar into the upper 80′s, once again.

Due to the low-to-modest rain chances coming into play this weekend and early next week, rainfall amounts, at least at this time, do not look all that impressive. We are generally looking at half-an-inch or so over the next seven days.

