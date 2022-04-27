Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin takes down Nac 4-2, claims 16-5A Championship

Lufkin Baseball wins 16-5A District Championship
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin High School baseball team claimed the 16-5A district championship with a 4-2 win over Nacogdoches Tuesday night.

Lufkin fell behind in the first inning but came back in the second half of the game, scoring one run in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth inning.

“It has been somebody get a big hit every game,” head coach John Cobb said. “Of course then Sam Flores does what Sam Flores does. It has just been a great team concept that they have bought in to each other.”

Lufkin will enter the 5A state playoffs as a one-seed. The team was picked third in district in the preseason polls.

“It is a testament to the kids and the way they took it when the Texas High School baseball magazine came out. They did a great job of fighting and overcoming adversity that we faced this year.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

