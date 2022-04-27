Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT
GREELEY, Colo. (Gray News) – A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges for his involvement in a major drug trafficking organization in 2019.

According to the Greeley Police Department, an investigation into a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating out of Weld County Colorado took place. The investigation led to the arrests of multiple people, including 49-year-old Luke Braziel.

Braziel, along with other organization members, distributed about 28 pounds of crystal meth and heroin into Weld County, according to police.

During their investigation, authorities said they intercepted 14 pounds of those drugs before they could be bought by people in the community.

Police said Braziel was living at and distributing drugs from a home in Greeley.

With the help of evidence secured by multiple agencies, Braziel was convicted on multiple felony charges.

He was found guilty of 14 counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and 2 counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

A sentencing hearing for Braziel has been scheduled for May 23. He faces up to 32 years per count.

