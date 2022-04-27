Nacogdoches County Jail taken off non-compliant list

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has taken the Nacogdoches County Jail off its non-compliant list.

Earlier this year, the TDJS ruled the jail non-compliant because it exceeded its rated housing capacity on Jan. 11, 2022, Jan. 12, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2022, according to the inspection report.

The jail inspection report cited a TCJS regulation that states multiple occupancy cells may only contain two to eight bunks and not less than 40 square feet of clear floor space for the first bunk and 18 square feet of clear floor space for each additional bunk. The multiple occupancy cells are also required to have one toilet and one sink.

The TCJS regulation also states that dormitories should only contain nine to 48 bunks. The requirement for clear floor space is the same as for multiple occupancy cells. Each dormitory is also required to have adequate toilets and sinks and may include showers.

The TCJS also ruled that the Nacogdoches County Jail was non-compliant in April of 2021. The jail inspector cited the jail for failures regarding distributing prescription medication to inmates and restraint checks.

