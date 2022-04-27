Natasha Mack ready for next basketball challenge

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Natasha Mack is back in East Texas and trying to catch up with family and friends.

“The hardest part has been the time adjustment from Poland to here,” Mack said.

“Mack, a Lufkin native, is back at home after a season with AZS UMCS Lublin in Poland. Mack helped the team get silver place in the Poland Championship.

“I learned that I can shoot the ball,” Mack said. “I can put it on the board. I am a big that can do a lot.”

A year ago, Mack became the first former Lufkin player to get drafted into the WNBA, taken in the second round by Chicago. She would get cut from the Sky days before the season started and played in a handful of games for the Sky and Lynx before heading overseas.

“It was frustration at first and I learned it was not my time,” Mack said. “That is okay. I survived that. It made me tough. I am built for anything.”

Mack is spending time in East Texas with her family while also training, knowing she could be called by a team here at home or across the globe.

“You have to have patience and when your name is called you have to be ready,” Mack said. “I am getting ready.

