Timpson ISD board votes for 4-day school week

Source: Timpson ISD Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - As part of an effort to retain and attract teachers, the Timpson ISD school board voted to implement a four-day instructional week during a special meeting Tuesday night.

The board has decided to implement a 4-day instructional week,” Timpson ISD Superintendent Mid Johnson said in a post on the district’s Facebook page. “With this innovative change comes a lot of questions and challenges, but a lot of questioning, thought and planning has already gone into the discussion.”

Johnson said in the post that Timpson ISD’s administrators and leaders believe this will help with the retention/attraction of staff and improve the attendance rate of staff and students.

We know some parents may be concerned about childcare for their younger children on Fridays,” Johnson said. “We are discussing some creative ways to help families on Fridays if needed.”

The Timpson ISD superintendent reminded parents that the Texas Education Agency requires public school districts to comply with the minimum number of instructional minutes per year. To meet that requirement, Timpson ISD students and staff will be returning to school several weeks earlier than usual, and school will end a week or so later than normal.

“Additionally, the school day will be increased by about an hour in order to comply with the required minutes,” Johnson said.

The Timpson ISD board also discussed ways to increase pay for teachers and staff, the Facebook post stated. Johnson added they hope to get more information out on the proposed pay increase soon.

“The last two years have not been easy, but you are valued at TISD,” Johnson said. “I don’t believe you will find another district that cares more about the students, teachers, and staff. Our board is open to new ideas and wants what’s best for all in the district. I hope you find these changes exciting.”

Johnson said there are only a few more weeks left in the Timpson ISD school year, and she urged the district’s students, faculty, and staff to finish the 2021-22 school year “better than ever.”

