Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tyler County man allegedly fired gunshots, threatened victim

Jacob Snider (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Jacob Snider (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)(Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 37-year-old man on April 22 in connection with allegations that he fired several gunshots outside a home in Ivanhoe, went inside with the gun, and threatened an individual.

Jacob Snider was booked into the Tyler County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a theft warrant out of Jasper County. Justice of the Peace Ken Job set Snider’s total bond amount at $63,000.

According to a press release that was posted on Tyle County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford’s Facebook page Wednesday, TCSO deputies were dispatched out to Sir Henry Drive in Ivanhoe at about 9:15 p.m. on April 21 to check out a report of a family disturbance with weapons.

When the deputies got to the residence on Sir Henry Drive, they spoke to witnesses and the victims and learned that Snider left after he fired several gunshots, went inside with a 9 mm pistol, and threatened the victim, the press release stated.

While at the scene, the TCSO deputies collected several pieces of evidence and spoke to witnesses, but they were unable to locate Snider at that time.

At about 1:15 a.m. on the next day, TCSO deputies got word that Snider had returned to the home on Sir Henry Drive. After deputies returned to the residence, they found Snider and arrested him.

According to the affidavit, Snider admitted to entering the home and threatening the victim with a 9 mm pistol. Deputies also learned that Snider had an outstanding arrest warrant from the City of Jasper for Class A misdemeanor theft.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Fugitive who allegedly burglarized numerous Lufkin vehicles arrested after found hiding in shed
Adia the Lion
Ellen Trout Zoo’s Adia the lion dies
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator

Latest News

Source: Timpson ISD Facebook page
Timpson ISD board votes for 4-day school week
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Nacogdoches County Jail taken off non-compliant list
Javi Gutierrez' (Pedro Pascal, left) and 'Nicolas Cage' (Nicolas Cage, right) share a moment....
The Stew Review: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent a lighthearted love letter to Nic Cage
Cicalee, 15, shares her love of family, animals and reading on a walk in the garden
Cicalee, 15, dreams of forever family who will take her to the ocean