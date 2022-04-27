WEBXTRA: Cowboys set to go 24th in 1st round of NFL Draft

NACOGDOCHES Texas (KTRE) - All eyes of the football world will be on Las Vegas starting Thursday, the site of this year’s NFL Draft. The Draft will be on ESPN and ABC both Thursday and Friday nights as well as Saturday afternoon. The Jacksonville Jaguars have the first pick. There is still no clear cut choice that general manager Trent Baalke will make.

Dallas Cowboys

Last year Jerry Jones went all defense at the draft and the Cowboys saw improvement. This year Dallas could use some help on the offensive line with La’El Collins and Connor Williams leaving in free agency. They also need some help in the wide receiver department with Amari Cooper.

Cowboys Picks:

Round 1, Pick No. 24

Round 2, Pick No. 56

Round 3, Pick No. 88

Round 4, Pick No. 129

Round 5, Pick No. 155

Round 5, Pick No. 167

Round 5, Pick No. 176

Round 5, Pick No. 178

Round 6, Pick No. 193

Houston Texans

Last year the Texans had two picks in the top 108. This year they have seven picks in that time. New head coach Lovie Smith wants better out of their cornerback position.

Texans Picks:

Round 1, Pick No.3

Round 1, Pick No. 13 (From Cleveland)

Round 2, Pick No. 37

Round 3, Pick No. 68

Round 3, Pick No. 80 (From new Orleans)

Round 4, Pick No. 107 (From Cleveland)

Round 4, Pick No. 108

Round 5, Pick No. 170 (From New England)

Round 6, Pick No. 205 (From Green Bay)

Round 6, Pick No. 207 (From San Francisco)

East Texans to keep on eye on:

As always there will be names from East Texas that end up on teams in the coming days. Texas cornerback and former Nacogdoches Dragon Josh Thompson is expected to go late on Friday or Saturday. After that there is a handful of names that will likely become undrafted free agent signings.

Names to follow:

Josh Thompson - UT, Nacogdoches

Treston Ebner - Baylor, Henderson

Mikkah Hackett- Mary-Hardin Baylor , Alto

Keontay Ingram- USC, Carthage

Rashad Nicholls - SFA

Octavious Evans - Boise State, Center

Chasen Hines- LSU, Marshall

Jake Parker- TJC/Mary-Hardin Baylor, Whitehouse

