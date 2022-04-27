Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Breezy and warm Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and isolated storms possible over the weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another mild and sunny day in our section of the Lone Star State, and thankfully tomorrow isn’t shaping up to be too bad either. Our Friday will begin with partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temps in the middle 50s, but thanks to some breezy southerly winds we can all expect a warmer afternoon as highs top off in the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves in and stalls over portions of East Texas. This does not look like a wash-out forecast, but we will have to share the weekend with some rain so please remain weather alert and keep the umbrella handy. Storm chances ramp up on Monday and the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the northern half of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for scattered strong to severe storms. Please remain weather alert and monitor the forecast for more updates. Next Tuesday trends mostly dry before better shots of rain arrive with another cold front next Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
Grace Perryman (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Huntington woman accused of sexual relationship with boy
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Fugitive who allegedly burglarized numerous Lufkin vehicles arrested after found hiding in shed
Adia the Lion
Ellen Trout Zoo’s Adia the lion dies

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
First Alert: The return of southerly winds will bring back the warmth and humidity as we round out the week
Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-27-22
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips