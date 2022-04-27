Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Sunny and nice today

Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.  Expect sunny skies and fairly light winds today.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s.  Tomorrow may start out mostly sunny, but will become partly cloudy.  It will be breezy at times with temperatures back in the 80s for the afternoon.  Clouds increase tomorrow night into Friday morning, but breaks in the clouds will be seen by Friday afternoon.  It will be warm and breezy to end the work week.  Slight chances for rain return to the forecast this weekend and increase through late weekend and early next week with a weak cold front moving close to East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Fugitive who allegedly burglarized numerous Lufkin vehicles arrested after found hiding in shed
Adia the Lion
Ellen Trout Zoo’s Adia the lion dies
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator
Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator

Latest News

East Texas Giving Day raises $2.8 million for area nonprofits
Angelina County Commissioners Court temporarily hires a new Road Administrator
Angelina County Commissioners appoint new road engineer
Natasha Mack
Natasha Mack ready for next basketball challenge
East Texas Giving Day brings region together to help support nonprofits