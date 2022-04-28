Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Charter bus flips in Waller County, 21 people on board

Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries...
Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday night after a charter bus rolled over in Waller County.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two college baseball players were flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after a charter bus rolled over in Waller County.

Houston media is reporting at least 20 players were hurt in the crash. One person was trapped and had to be removed from the bus by the fire department.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 at FM 362 according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the team was heading home to Montgomery after a game. It’s believed the players are with the Spartans Post Grad Academy.

According to authorities, there are no fatalities at this time.

The Waller Police Department is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is the Jasper motel where a 61-year-old woman was found stabbed to death. (Source:...
Jasper man found covered in blood at fatal stabbing scene gets life
Smith County Appraisal District
Expert weighs in on East Texas property values increasing, impacting property taxes
Polk County sheriff says staffing shortage ‘reaching a crisis level’
Grace Perryman (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Huntington woman accused of sexual relationship with boy
Raymond Torres Jr. (Source: Palestine Police Department)
Palestine police release name of man accused of firing shots at officers

Latest News

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at a...
Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off
Kelly Renee Poole was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in...
Nacogdoches woman arrested in connection with 2-vehicle fatal crash
Emergency bridge repairs underway on US 84 in Shelby County
Diboll sweeps Warren
“We make ours, about 36 inches by six foot. So they’re big enough for somebody to actually...
Lufkin Anchor Club participate in ‘Mats that Matter’