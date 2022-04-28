Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deep East Texas student-athletes make college decisions

By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It has been a busy week for Deep East Texas student-athletes as they chose where they will play college sports.

Huntington had a big ceremony for five students Thursday morning. James Paxon signed with Tabor College football. Garrett Chancelor signed with Louisiana Christian College. Ira Reyes signed with Texas College baseball. Ayden Colbert signed with SFA Track. Alyssa Pyle signed with competitive cheerleading at Sam Houston.

Mallory Patel will be playing basketball at Hill College. Patel was a standout for Lufkin her junior year but a leg injury kept her sidelined her senior season. Despite the injury she stayed active in tallying to college coaches about her recruitment.

Esperanza Cuevas will be playing soccer at Angelina College. Cuevas was part of the Lady Pack soccer team that made the playoffs this year. She is entering the nursing program at AC.

April 26 Lufkin signings

At Hemphill, Jamarrious Hall signed with Southwestern Assemble of God football. His teammate Kurt Perry with Louisiana Christian University football.

Hemphill Signing Day
Hemphill Signing Day(Tineshia Green)

