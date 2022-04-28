East Texas librarian responds to Texas county banning books

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Earlier this week a lawsuit was filed in federal district court in a county in Texas, after the county government banned more than 17,000 online books from the public library system.

According to Katherin Chiarello, one of the lawyers in this case, The Llano County government officials, claim to be on a hunt to remove “pornographic” materials.

Sherman Public Library Services Administrator, Melissa Eason, said she believes this goes against our First Amendment rights.

“We want people to think for themselves to be critical thinkers you don’t want a government to tell you what to think,” Eason said.

Some of the books banned in the public library system, are award winning books.

Chiarlello said even books that are not nationally acclaimed should not be banned because of their content or viewpoint.

“Is it truly pornography, is it truly something so offensive or is it something that you believe differently,” Eason said.

Eason said libraries have policies in place for problems like these.

“In our policies we say that we don’t act as parent for the child it is up to the parents to determine what their child can and can’t read we will not.. We won’t step in for that so if a child comes in and checks something out that is, the parents has gotten them a card and they have allowed them to be here so we check the book out to them,” Eason said.

One mom said public libraries should have the right to have any genre of books.

“In the public library I think should be pretty wide open and in a way the library has to compete to against the information that is available on the internet so just because you’re banning it from the library doesn’t mean it’s not readily available in other places,” Brown said.

The Texas Library Association gave News 12 the following statement when asked about banning books:

“It’s very sad to see this issue impacting our Texas communities in such a major way. Ultimately, the ones who are being impacted the most by these book bans are our children. Removing these books in these volumes is denying our children their First Amendment rights and denying them access to materials that could have a significant impact on their lives and education. "

“You know you need a variety of perspectives I guess is what I’m saying you know one group might have one perspective on things and another a different perspective and I think all should be available so we don’t lose our history and past because once it’s gone how do we regain that information so I think I’m more for more information being available and then each person making an educated decision,” Brown said.

