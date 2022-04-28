Expert weighs in on East Texas property values increasing, impacting property taxes

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In Smith County, notice for appraised property values went out in April. Residents are seeing their home value go up this year, but that number is then used to determine how much you will pay in property taxes.

Carol Dixon is the Chief Appraiser for the Smith County Appraisal District. She said that property value is based on the value of the market.

“That market value is determined as of January 1 based on sales and other data, trends, the market, etc.,” Dixon said.

The appraisal district values property at market value and once values are certified, that’s what the tax rates are applied to.

“There’s been increased values because of the sales. As we know, it doesn’t matter where you look all around Texas, properties are just selling for more,” she said.

George Wooden lives in Smith County and said he is in shock at the numbers he is seeing.

“I’m still kind of stunned. When I bought this house in 2013 I only paid $189,000 for it and my property taxes were real low,” Wooden said. “Now all of a sudden this house has gone to over $300,000 and my property taxes will probably go up $3,000 this year, at least.”

Property owners can apply for homestead exemption for the property, which Dixon said is a ten percent limitation on how much a property will pay on the increase. They can also protest the value they receive.

“Property owners are able to just come in the office within 30 days of receiving their notice. They can come in, sit and talk with an appraiser and go over their property, go over the information or the data we use,” Dixon said. “They’re able to share any data they have that they think will help in their case.”

The protest deadline for most property owners is May 20 or 30 days after the notice was mailed to you.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.