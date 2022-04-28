Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Guardsman who drowned on Texas border had no float device

Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported...
Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans, 22, was found three days after he was reported missing on the Rio Grande. The local sheriff has said Evans jumped into the river to help a woman who appeared in distress while trying to swim over from Mexico.(Source: Twitter/Greg Abbott via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas officials say a National Guard member who drowned on the U.S.-Mexico border while on duty wasn’t wearing a flotation device and had not been issued one.

Search crews this week found the body of Spc. Bishop Evans near the Texas border town of Eagle Pass. Authorities say the 22-year-old drowned while trying to help a migrant who was struggling to swim across from Mexico.

Guard leaders told Texas lawmakers Wednesday that there are only 43 flotation devices for guard members on the border mission and that more are on order. They said not every guard member would need a flotation device since most are stationed on land.

