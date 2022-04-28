Local races for May 7 municipal and school elections

ANDERSON COUNTY

CITY OF PALESTINE

Mayor (majority vote)

Justin Florence

Mitchell Jordan

Vickey L. Chivers

Alex Nemer

Ava Harmon

District 5

Jason H. Chapman

Krissy Clark (I)

CITY OF ELKHART

Council Place 2 (majority vote)

Billy Jack Wright

James Chris Sheridan

Randy McCoy

Proposition 1 (Continuance of one-fourth of one percent sales tax for maintenance and repair of streets)

For

Against

ANGELINA COUNTY

CITY OF DIBOLL

Place 6

Charles Moses Jr.

Ray Willams Jr.

DIBOLL ISD

Trustee (top 3)

Brad Lawrence

Laura Beth Cooper(I)

Justin Barkley

Jay Wyatt (I)

Trustee

Nathaneael “Chop” Thompson

Adrewa Swor

HUNTINGTON ISD POSITION 2

Michael Lynn Ross Jr.

Jacob Sapp

LUFKIN ISD TRUSTEES (TOP 2)

Joseph Ceasar (I)

Allyson Treadway Langston (I)

Delphina Hadnot Maxie

CITY OF LUFKIN

Ward 1

Guessippina Bonner (I)

Lynn Hargrow Sr.

Ward 3

Roshin Rowjee

Brent Watkins

ZAVALLA ISD TRUSTEE (top 3)

Barry G. Burch

James C. Barge (I)

Joe Bridges (I)

Amber Grimes (I)

CITY OF ZAVALLA

Mayor

Denita Ross

Carlos Guzman (I)

Alderman

Joy Stanley Yarbrough (I)

Stacey Marshall

Amber Reppond

CHEROKEE COUNTY

CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROPOSITION A (Leasing Kiwanis Park with proceeds going toward Lake Jacksonville)

For

Against

NEW SUMMERFIELD ISD BOARD (vote for 3)

Gary Don Davis

Joe Taylor (I)

Jesus Mendoza

Lori Lawson (I)

David Mendoza

CITY OF RUSK

Proposition A (Shall city charter be amended to increase the time period a candidate for the city council must have resided in the City of Rusk from six months to 12 months prior to the date of the election?)

Yes

No

Proposition B (Shall city charter be amended to clarify that while a petition for recall of any council member, including the mayor may be signed by any registered voter residing within the City of Rusk, only citizens residing in the district of the council members who is the subject of a recall may cast a ballot for his/her removal during a recall election, and that if the mayor is the subject of a recall election, said election will be at large?

Yes

No

Proposition D (Shall city charter be amended by deleting language in conflict with Section 18 of the same article to make it clear that a council member may be subject to only one recall election during any single term?

Yes

No

District 3

Zack McNew

Martin Holsome (I)

District 5

Kelly Clay

Frances Jared Long (I)

FRANKLIN COUNTY

MOUNT VERNON ISD

Proposition A ($39.5 million bond for school building improvements and new buses)

For

Against

Proposition B ($12.8 million bond for construction of athletic facilities)

For

Against

CITY OF WINNSBORO

Alderperson (vote for 3)

Courtney Cotton

Jim Hollowell (I)

CJ Thatcher

David Corning (I)

Randy Parrish (I)

Proposition A ($360,000 bond for parking facilities)

For

Against

Proposition B ($415,000 bond for civic center)

For

Against

Proposition C ($1.15 million bond for Market Street)

For

Against

Proposition D ($525,000 bond for farmers market)

For

Against

Proposition E ($5.59 million bond for transportation projects)

For

Against

Proposition F ($1.18 bond for city hall)

For

Against

Proposition G ($795,000 bond for city annex building)

For

Against

Proposition H

For

Against

WINNSBORO ISD TRUSTEE (vote for 2)

Richard Banks

Marsha Duffey

Brett Burnett

Shelby Beaty

Jason Brunson

Brandon Green (I)

David Henry

Billy Saucier

GREGG COUNTY

CITY OF GLADEWATER COUNCIL MEMBER

Jacob Jed Garland

Teddy W. Sorrells Jr.

KILGORE ISD

Place 6

Rachel Harrington

Joe Parker (I)

CITY OF LONGVIEW

Proposition A ($45.6 million for firemen retirement fund)

For

Against

District 5 (majority)

Bernd “Dutch” Deblouw

Michelle Gamboa

Jose Sanchez

LONGVIEW ISD

Proposition A ($178.185 million bond for school facilities)

For

Against

Proposition B ($40.795 million bond for extracurricular facilities)

For

Against

Proposition C ($8.565 million bond for renovating Lobo Stadium and Lobo Coliseum)

For

Against

Proposition D ($2.44 million bond for renovating swimming pool)

For

Against

PINE TREE ISD

Place 4

Frank T. Richards (I)

Rob Woods

Place 5

Tony Hawkins Sr.

Cindy Gabehart

WHITE OAK ISD

Place 1 (plurality)

David Carr (I)

Shelly Smith

Jackson Howard

Place 2

Jessica Hughes

Sean Butler

HARRISON COUNTY

MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL (majority required)

Ken Moon

Veronique Ramirez

Reba Godfrey

NEW DIANA ISD

Proposition A ($23.21 million of bonds for school facilities)

For

Against

Proposition B ($550,000 for tennis courts and softball field press box)

For

Against

WASKOM ISD SCHOOL BOARD (plurality)

Jarrad Maxwell

Danny Cox

Dane Loyd (I)

Linda Bond

HENDERSON COUNTY

CITY OF ATHENS SALES TAX

For

Against

BROWNSBORO ISD ($20.5 million bond election)

For

Against

CHANDLER CITY COUNCIL (vote for 3)

Lauren Fletcher-Kendrick

Stacey Dickson (I)

Cy Ditzler

Janeice Lunsford (I)

Charlie Stringer

Conley Cade (I)

CROSS ROADS ISD

Proposition A ($6 million bond for extracurricular facilities)

For

Against

Proposition B ($1 million bond for football stadium renovations)

For

Against

GUN BARREL CITY MAYOR (majority)

Linda Rankin

David Skains (I)

Zachary Kennedy

CITY OF MABANK (Top 3)

Gilbert Mitchell

Derek Harrill

Tyson Adams

John Chappell

MABANK ISD

Place 2

Mikey Thompson

Denise Mitchell

Proposition A ($94 million bond for school facilities)

For

Against

SEVEN POINTS MAYOR

Skippy Waters (I)

Wanda Nichols

TRINITY VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Jerry Stone (I)

Kevin Kilman

HOPKINS COUNTY

SULPHUR SPRINGS

Proposition A ($93 million bond for facilities and buses)

For

Against

HOUSTON COUNTY

KENNARD ISD BOARD (Top 2)

Terry Pilkington (I)

Angela Higbee

Keith Cole (I)

JASPER COUNTY

JASPER HOSPITAL DISTRICT (Top 4)

Debra Harris

James Gunter

Debra Norman

Ron McMurry

Kenneth J. Brook

Sam Job

Joe Clyde Adams

JASPER ISD BOARD (Top 2)

Andria Brown

Scot Young

Mark Durand (I)

Johnny Mecom

JASPER COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 (Top 2)

Deshone Lee

Debbie Walker

Noah Boyette

David Hicks

Van Currie

CITY OF JASPER

District 3

Tim “Bone” Burns

DeMarcus Holmes

District 4

David Shultz

Steve Adams

District 5

Rashad Lewis

Laura Golden

Proposition A (City will charge no more than 10% above cost of utility)

For

Against

CITY OF KIRBYVILLE

Proposition A (.25% sales and use tax)

For

Against

MARION COUNTY

CITY OF JEFFERSON

Ward 1

Michelle Fox-Davis

Hollis Shadden

Ward 2

Will Thomas

Jamey Parsons (I)

Ward 3

April Taylor Johnson

India Stanberry

JEFFERSON ISD

Place 2

Kirstin Johnson

Jason Cooner

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

CHIRENO ISD BOARD (Top 3)

Craig Fowler

Rob Czekner

Jared Chandler

Jason Brown (I)

Jacob Permenter

Shane Babbs

CUSHING ISD BOARD (Top 4)

Jared LoStracco (I)

Carrie Duncan (I)

Jamie Dawson (I)

Anna Thomas

Lynda Langham

Monni Gary

Dolan Procell

CITY OF NACOGDOCHES

Southeast Ward

Benjamin Sullivan

Roy Boldon (I)

Southwest Ward (majority)

Jay Anderson (I)

Donald Lacey

Chad Huckaby

NACOGDOCHES ISD BOARD (plurality)

Demond Jackson

Kallie Pitcock

Greg McEntire

Mike Claude

PANOLA COUNTY

BECKVILLE ISD

Place 4

Casey Travis (I)

Tiffany Adams

Proposition A ($17 million bond for extracurricular facilities)

For

Against

CARTHAGE ISD

Place 7

Adam Duran

Brenda Watson Giles

CITY OF CARTHAGE

Place 3

Isha Brown

David G. Leary

GARY ISD

Place 6

Greg Ransom (I)

Elaine Hight

POLK COUNTY

GOODRICH ISD

Position 5

Lidia Merino

Bobby Bridwell

Position 6

Berenice Merino

Thomas Finger (I)

CITY OF ONALASKA

Mayor

James W. Arnett

Paul Laverty

Bart Goldsmith

Councilmen (top two)

T.D. Jennings

Curtis Dickens

Kevin Arnett

Councilmen

Kory Thomas Zipperer

Zachary Davies

RAINS COUNTY

ALBA-GOLDEN ISD

School board (vote for 2)

C.H. Campbell

Grant Keller

Dwayne Ellis

Dustin Lavy

Dwayne Thompson (I)

Matt Halsten

Proposition A ($16 million bond for construction of school buildings)

For

Against

SABINE COUNTY

CITY OF PINELAND PLACE 1

Lisa Welch (I)

Patsy Kilcrease

SABINE COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT

Phil Yocum

Byron Starr

SHELBY COUNTY

CENTER ISD

Proposition A ($8 million for school buildings)

For

Against

Proposition B ($4 million for multipurpose covered athletic practice facility)

For

Against

SHELBYVILLE ISD BOARD (vote for 2)

Joey Lawson (I)

Chris Koltonski (I)

Arvis (Sneaky) Moore

Keni Bradshaw

Bryan Swindle

Carriston Hendricks

TENAHA ISD BOARD (vote for 2)

David G. Fallin

Aaron Roland (I)

Eugene Bowden (I)

Orinthia Johnson

CITY OF TENAHA

Mayor

O’Neal Jones Jr.

Michael Baker

Place 2

Lee Gibbs

Linda Vickery (I)

Place 3

Florance Adams (I)

Durland Steadman

Meagan Hodge

TIMPSON CITY COUNCIL

George Grace

Teri Alexander(I)

Judd “Tuff” Green

Kenny Walker (I)

SMITH COUNTY

CITY OF ARP

Mayor

Dennis L. Ford

Penny Orr

Damon Nichols

City Council (top two)

Roy R. Reynolds

Gary McDonald

Bob Simonson

Robin Everett

Craig Robinson

Erin Holcomb Gerometta

Rod Langlinais

ARP ISD PLACE 6

Mike McClure (I)

Jared Shores

BULLARD ISD

Proposition A ($82 million bond for school buildings)

Yes

No

Propositions B ($21 million for sports renovations)

Yes

No

CHAPEL HILL ISD

Proposition A ($113.06 bond for school facilities)

For

Against

Proposition B ($12.18 bond for multipurpose indoor facility)

For

Against

Place 2

Emmanuel Brown

David Acker (I)

CITY OF HIDEAWAY

Place 4

Gwyn Jeter Horn

Michael Foreman

Place 5

Steven L. Johnston

Melissa Sailers

LINDALE ISD PLACE 4

Karen Gott

B Lynn Veitch

CITY OF LINDALE

Place 4

Owen Scott

Sallie Black

Jerretta Nance Pate

Place 5

Brandon Whitham

Gavin Rasco

TYLER ISD PROPOSITION A ($89 million for school buildings)

For

Against

WHITEHOUSE ISD

Place 6

Preston Proctor

Froncel Burns

Nick Moss

TRINITY COUNTY

GROVETON CITY COUNCIL (top 3)

Kamal Simmons

Chris McFarland

Nathan Gallaway

Darnell Donovan

David Robison

Ralph Bennett (I)

Stephen Casper (I)

Joe Don Kennedy (I)

CITY OF TRINITY

Mayor (Majority required)

Billy Goodin

Jimmy McCasland

Wayne Huffman (I)

Position 1

Clegg DeWalt (I)

Willie Maurece Evans Jr.

Position 2

Martha Elliott Gray

Jason “Bubba” Smith (I)

Position 3

Chris Dennis (I)

Scott Womack

TYLER COUNTY

EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT No. 5 PROPOSITION A (Adoption of 1.5% sales tax)

For

Against

WOODVILLE ISD PROPOSITION A ($47.85 million for school facilities)

For

Against

UPSHUR COUNTY

NEW DIANA ISD

Proposition A ($23.21 bond for school facilities)

For

Against

Proposition B ($550,000 for sports facilities)

For

Against

ORE CITY ISD TRUSTEES (top three)

Megan Leath

Tracy Copeland Berryman (I)

Bobby Byrd (I)

Virginia Harris (I)

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

EDGEWOOD ISD

Place 3

Jacob Phillips

Casey Lasater

Place 5

Dean Stolzfus

Jeromey Rose

FRUITVALE ISD

CITY OF GRAND SALINE (top 3)

Councilmember

Kathy Smith

Ridge Tardy (I)

Frank Churchwell

July Cato (I)

David Cox

Councilmember

Jason Ivy

Tammy Weidman

GRAND SALINE ISD TRUSTEE (top 2)

Dean Phillips

Nick Haley

Casey Jordan

CITY OF VAN

Mayor

Don Smith (I)

Tammy L. Huff

Councilmember Place 4

Mark Thompson

Drew Cole

Bill Dwyer

Melissa Rust

Councilmember Place 5

Ryan Hanson

Ernie Burns

WILLS POINT CITY COUNCIL (top 2)

Mike D. Jones (I)

Ken Byrd

Wade Emerson (I)

Zachary DeLovely

WILLS POINT ISD

WOOD COUNTY

MINEOLA ISD

Trustee (top 3)

Janice Etheridge

Todd Q Morgan

Glen Dossett (I)

Jill Melvin Quiambao (I)

Proposition A ($29.855 million of bonds for school buildings)

For

Against

QUITMAN ISD TRUSTEE (top 2)

Raymond Peek

Brook Rogers

Todd Williams

