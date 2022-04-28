Local races for May 7 municipal and school elections

Election
Election(KLTV)

ANDERSON COUNTY

CITY OF PALESTINE

Mayor (majority vote)

  • Justin Florence
  • Mitchell Jordan
  • Vickey L. Chivers
  • Alex Nemer
  • Ava Harmon

District 5

  • Jason H. Chapman
  • Krissy Clark (I)
CITY OF ELKHART

Council Place 2 (majority vote)

  • Billy Jack Wright
  • James Chris Sheridan
  • Randy McCoy

Proposition 1 (Continuance of one-fourth of one percent sales tax for maintenance and repair of streets)

  • For
  • Against

ANGELINA COUNTY

CITY OF DIBOLL

Place 6

  • Charles Moses Jr.
  • Ray Willams Jr.
DIBOLL ISD

Trustee (top 3)

  • Brad Lawrence
  • Laura Beth Cooper(I)
  • Justin Barkley
  • Jay Wyatt (I)

Trustee

  • Nathaneael “Chop” Thompson
  • Adrewa Swor
HUNTINGTON ISD POSITION 2
  • Michael Lynn Ross Jr.
  • Jacob Sapp
LUFKIN ISD TRUSTEES (TOP 2)
  • Joseph Ceasar (I)
  • Allyson Treadway Langston (I)
  • Delphina Hadnot Maxie
CITY OF LUFKIN

Ward 1

  • Guessippina Bonner (I)
  • Lynn Hargrow Sr.

Ward 3

  • Roshin Rowjee
  • Brent Watkins

ZAVALLA ISD TRUSTEE (top 3)

  • Barry G. Burch
  • James C. Barge (I)
  • Joe Bridges (I)
  • Amber Grimes (I)
CITY OF ZAVALLA

Mayor

  • Denita Ross
  • Carlos Guzman (I)

Alderman

  • Joy Stanley Yarbrough (I)
  • Stacey Marshall
  • Amber Reppond

CHEROKEE COUNTY

CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROPOSITION A (Leasing Kiwanis Park with proceeds going toward Lake Jacksonville)
  • For
  • Against
NEW SUMMERFIELD ISD BOARD (vote for 3)
  • Gary Don Davis
  • Joe Taylor (I)
  • Jesus Mendoza
  • Lori Lawson (I)
  • David Mendoza
CITY OF RUSK

Proposition A (Shall city charter be amended to increase the time period a candidate for the city council must have resided in the City of Rusk from six months to 12 months prior to the date of the election?)

  • Yes
  • No

Proposition B (Shall city charter be amended to clarify that while a petition for recall of any council member, including the mayor may be signed by any registered voter residing within the City of Rusk, only citizens residing in the district of the council members who is the subject of a recall may cast a ballot for his/her removal during a recall election, and that if the mayor is the subject of a recall election, said election will be at large?

  • Yes
  • No

Proposition D (Shall city charter be amended by deleting language in conflict with Section 18 of the same article to make it clear that a council member may be subject to only one recall election during any single term?

  • Yes
  • No

District 3

  • Zack McNew
  • Martin Holsome (I)

District 5

  • Kelly Clay
  • Frances Jared Long (I)

FRANKLIN COUNTY

MOUNT VERNON ISD

Proposition A ($39.5 million bond for school building improvements and new buses)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition B ($12.8 million bond for construction of athletic facilities)

  • For
  • Against
CITY OF WINNSBORO

Alderperson (vote for 3)

  • Courtney Cotton
  • Jim Hollowell (I)
  • CJ Thatcher
  • David Corning (I)
  • Randy Parrish (I)

Proposition A ($360,000 bond for parking facilities)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition B ($415,000 bond for civic center)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition C ($1.15 million bond for Market Street)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition D ($525,000 bond for farmers market)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition E ($5.59 million bond for transportation projects)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition F ($1.18 bond for city hall)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition G ($795,000 bond for city annex building)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition H

  • For
  • Against
WINNSBORO ISD TRUSTEE (vote for 2)
  • Richard Banks
  • Marsha Duffey
  • Brett Burnett
  • Shelby Beaty
  • Jason Brunson
  • Brandon Green (I)
  • David Henry
  • Billy Saucier

GREGG COUNTY

CITY OF GLADEWATER COUNCIL MEMBER
  • Jacob Jed Garland
  • Teddy W. Sorrells Jr.
KILGORE ISD

Place 6

  • Rachel Harrington
  • Joe Parker (I)
CITY OF LONGVIEW

Proposition A ($45.6 million for firemen retirement fund)

  • For
  • Against

District 5 (majority)

  • Bernd “Dutch” Deblouw
  • Michelle Gamboa
  • Jose Sanchez
LONGVIEW ISD

Proposition A ($178.185 million bond for school facilities)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition B ($40.795 million bond for extracurricular facilities)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition C ($8.565 million bond for renovating Lobo Stadium and Lobo Coliseum)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition D ($2.44 million bond for renovating swimming pool)

  • For
  • Against
PINE TREE ISD

Place 4

  • Frank T. Richards (I)
  • Rob Woods

Place 5

  • Tony Hawkins Sr.
  • Cindy Gabehart
WHITE OAK ISD

Place 1 (plurality)

  • David Carr (I)
  • Shelly Smith
  • Jackson Howard

Place 2

  • Jessica Hughes
  • Sean Butler

HARRISON COUNTY

MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL (majority required)
  • Ken Moon
  • Veronique Ramirez
  • Reba Godfrey
NEW DIANA ISD

Proposition A ($23.21 million of bonds for school facilities)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition B ($550,000 for tennis courts and softball field press box)

  • For
  • Against
WASKOM ISD SCHOOL BOARD (plurality)
  • Jarrad Maxwell
  • Danny Cox
  • Dane Loyd (I)
  • Linda Bond

HENDERSON COUNTY

CITY OF ATHENS SALES TAX
  • For
  • Against
BROWNSBORO ISD ($20.5 million bond election)
  • For
  • Against
CHANDLER CITY COUNCIL (vote for 3)
  • Lauren Fletcher-Kendrick
  • Stacey Dickson (I)
  • Cy Ditzler
  • Janeice Lunsford (I)
  • Charlie Stringer
  • Conley Cade (I)
CROSS ROADS ISD

Proposition A ($6 million bond for extracurricular facilities)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition B ($1 million bond for football stadium renovations)

  • For
  • Against
GUN BARREL CITY MAYOR (majority)
  • Linda Rankin
  • David Skains (I)
  • Zachary Kennedy
CITY OF MABANK (Top 3)
  • Gilbert Mitchell
  • Derek Harrill
  • Tyson Adams
  • John Chappell
MABANK ISD

Place 2

  • Mikey Thompson
  • Denise Mitchell

Proposition A ($94 million bond for school facilities)

  • For
  • Against
SEVEN POINTS MAYOR
  • Skippy Waters (I)
  • Wanda Nichols
TRINITY VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
  • Jerry Stone (I)
  • Kevin Kilman

HOPKINS COUNTY

SULPHUR SPRINGS

Proposition A ($93 million bond for facilities and buses)

  • For
  • Against

HOUSTON COUNTY

KENNARD ISD BOARD (Top 2)
  • Terry Pilkington (I)
  • Angela Higbee
  • Keith Cole (I)

JASPER COUNTY

JASPER HOSPITAL DISTRICT (Top 4)
  • Debra Harris
  • James Gunter
  • Debra Norman
  • Ron McMurry
  • Kenneth J. Brook
  • Sam Job
  • Joe Clyde Adams
JASPER ISD BOARD (Top 2)
  • Andria Brown
  • Scot Young
  • Mark Durand (I)
  • Johnny Mecom
JASPER COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 (Top 2)
  • Deshone Lee
  • Debbie Walker
  • Noah Boyette
  • David Hicks
  • Van Currie
CITY OF JASPER

District 3

  • Tim “Bone” Burns
  • DeMarcus Holmes

District 4

  • David Shultz
  • Steve Adams

District 5

  • Rashad Lewis
  • Laura Golden

Proposition A (City will charge no more than 10% above cost of utility)

  • For
  • Against
CITY OF KIRBYVILLE

Proposition A (.25% sales and use tax)

  • For
  • Against

MARION COUNTY

CITY OF JEFFERSON

Ward 1

  • Michelle Fox-Davis
  • Hollis Shadden

Ward 2

  • Will Thomas
  • Jamey Parsons (I)

Ward 3

  • April Taylor Johnson
  • India Stanberry
JEFFERSON ISD

Place 2

  • Kirstin Johnson
  • Jason Cooner

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

CHIRENO ISD BOARD (Top 3)
  • Craig Fowler
  • Rob Czekner
  • Jared Chandler
  • Jason Brown (I)
  • Jacob Permenter
  • Shane Babbs
CUSHING ISD BOARD (Top 4)
  • Jared LoStracco (I)
  • Carrie Duncan (I)
  • Jamie Dawson (I)
  • Anna Thomas
  • Lynda Langham
  • Monni Gary
  • Dolan Procell
CITY OF NACOGDOCHES

Southeast Ward

  • Benjamin Sullivan
  • Roy Boldon (I)

Southwest Ward (majority)

  • Jay Anderson (I)
  • Donald Lacey
  • Chad Huckaby
NACOGDOCHES ISD BOARD (plurality)
  • Demond Jackson
  • Kallie Pitcock
  • Greg McEntire
  • Mike Claude

PANOLA COUNTY

BECKVILLE ISD

Place 4

  • Casey Travis (I)
  • Tiffany Adams

Proposition A ($17 million bond for extracurricular facilities)

  • For
  • Against
CARTHAGE ISD

Place 7

  • Adam Duran
  • Brenda Watson Giles
CITY OF CARTHAGE

Place 3

  • Isha Brown
  • David G. Leary
GARY ISD

Place 6

  • Greg Ransom (I)
  • Elaine Hight

POLK COUNTY

GOODRICH ISD

Position 5

  • Lidia Merino
  • Bobby Bridwell

Position 6

  • Berenice Merino
  • Thomas Finger (I)
CITY OF ONALASKA

Mayor

  • James W. Arnett
  • Paul Laverty
  • Bart Goldsmith

Councilmen (top two)

  • T.D. Jennings
  • Curtis Dickens
  • Kevin Arnett

Councilmen

  • Kory Thomas Zipperer
  • Zachary Davies

RAINS COUNTY

ALBA-GOLDEN ISD

School board (vote for 2)

  • C.H. Campbell
  • Grant Keller
  • Dwayne Ellis
  • Dustin Lavy
  • Dwayne Thompson (I)
  • Matt Halsten

Proposition A ($16 million bond for construction of school buildings)

  • For
  • Against

SABINE COUNTY

CITY OF PINELAND PLACE 1
  • Lisa Welch (I)
  • Patsy Kilcrease
SABINE COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT
  • Phil Yocum
  • Byron Starr

SHELBY COUNTY

CENTER ISD

Proposition A ($8 million for school buildings)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition B ($4 million for multipurpose covered athletic practice facility)

  • For
  • Against
SHELBYVILLE ISD BOARD (vote for 2)
  • Joey Lawson (I)
  • Chris Koltonski (I)
  • Arvis (Sneaky) Moore
  • Keni Bradshaw
  • Bryan Swindle
  • Carriston Hendricks
TENAHA ISD BOARD (vote for 2)
  • David G. Fallin
  • Aaron Roland (I)
  • Eugene Bowden (I)
  • Orinthia Johnson
CITY OF TENAHA

Mayor

  • O’Neal Jones Jr.
  • Michael Baker

Place 2

  • Lee Gibbs
  • Linda Vickery (I)

Place 3

  • Florance Adams (I)
  • Durland Steadman
  • Meagan Hodge
TIMPSON CITY COUNCIL
  • George Grace
  • Teri Alexander(I)
  • Judd “Tuff” Green
  • Kenny Walker (I)

SMITH COUNTY

CITY OF ARP

Mayor

  • Dennis L. Ford
  • Penny Orr
  • Damon Nichols

City Council (top two)

  • Roy R. Reynolds
  • Gary McDonald
  • Bob Simonson
  • Robin Everett
  • Craig Robinson
  • Erin Holcomb Gerometta
  • Rod Langlinais
ARP ISD PLACE 6
  • Mike McClure (I)
  • Jared Shores
BULLARD ISD

Proposition A ($82 million bond for school buildings)

  • Yes
  • No

Propositions B ($21 million for sports renovations)

  • Yes
  • No
CHAPEL HILL ISD

Proposition A ($113.06 bond for school facilities)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition B ($12.18 bond for multipurpose indoor facility)

  • For
  • Against

Place 2

  • Emmanuel Brown
  • David Acker (I)
CITY OF HIDEAWAY

Place 4

  • Gwyn Jeter Horn
  • Michael Foreman

Place 5

  • Steven L. Johnston
  • Melissa Sailers
LINDALE ISD PLACE 4
  • Karen Gott
  • B Lynn Veitch
CITY OF LINDALE

Place 4

  • Owen Scott
  • Sallie Black
  • Jerretta Nance Pate

Place 5

  • Brandon Whitham
  • Gavin Rasco
TYLER ISD PROPOSITION A ($89 million for school buildings)
  • For
  • Against
WHITEHOUSE ISD

Place 6

  • Preston Proctor
  • Froncel Burns
  • Nick Moss

TRINITY COUNTY

GROVETON CITY COUNCIL (top 3)
  • Kamal Simmons
  • Chris McFarland
  • Nathan Gallaway
  • Darnell Donovan
  • David Robison
  • Ralph Bennett (I)
  • Stephen Casper (I)
  • Joe Don Kennedy (I)
CITY OF TRINITY

Mayor (Majority required)

  • Billy Goodin
  • Jimmy McCasland
  • Wayne Huffman (I)

Position 1

  • Clegg DeWalt (I)
  • Willie Maurece Evans Jr.

Position 2

  • Martha Elliott Gray
  • Jason “Bubba” Smith (I)

Position 3

  • Chris Dennis (I)
  • Scott Womack

TYLER COUNTY

EMERGENCY SERVICES DISTRICT No. 5 PROPOSITION A (Adoption of 1.5% sales tax)
  • For
  • Against
WOODVILLE ISD PROPOSITION A ($47.85 million for school facilities)
  • For
  • Against

UPSHUR COUNTY

NEW DIANA ISD

Proposition A ($23.21 bond for school facilities)

  • For
  • Against

Proposition B ($550,000 for sports facilities)

  • For
  • Against
ORE CITY ISD TRUSTEES (top three)
  • Megan Leath
  • Tracy Copeland Berryman (I)
  • Bobby Byrd (I)
  • Virginia Harris (I)

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

EDGEWOOD ISD

Place 3

  • Jacob Phillips
  • Casey Lasater

Place 5

  • Dean Stolzfus
  • Jeromey Rose
FRUITVALE ISD
CITY OF GRAND SALINE (top 3)

Councilmember

  • Kathy Smith
  • Ridge Tardy (I)
  • Frank Churchwell
  • July Cato (I)
  • David Cox

Councilmember

  • Jason Ivy
  • Tammy Weidman
GRAND SALINE ISD TRUSTEE (top 2)
  • Dean Phillips
  • Nick Haley
  • Casey Jordan
CITY OF VAN

Mayor

  • Don Smith (I)
  • Tammy L. Huff

Councilmember Place 4

  • Mark Thompson
  • Drew Cole
  • Bill Dwyer
  • Melissa Rust

Councilmember Place 5

  • Ryan Hanson
  • Ernie Burns
WILLS POINT CITY COUNCIL (top 2)
  • Mike D. Jones (I)
  • Ken Byrd
  • Wade Emerson (I)
  • Zachary DeLovely
WILLS POINT ISD

WOOD COUNTY

MINEOLA ISD

Trustee (top 3)

  • Janice Etheridge
  • Todd Q Morgan
  • Glen Dossett (I)
  • Jill Melvin Quiambao (I)

Proposition A ($29.855 million of bonds for school buildings)

  • For
  • Against
QUITMAN ISD TRUSTEE (top 2)
  • Raymond Peek
  • Brook Rogers
  • Todd Williams

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

RELATED CONTENT
Here’s how two Texas constitutional amendments could lower some property taxes
Early voting places and times in East Texas
Beto O'Rourke made a campaign stop in Livingston.
Texas Gubernatorial candidate O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Livingston