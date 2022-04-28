Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police: Customer arrested after stabbing Jimmy John’s employee over sandwich order

Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly...
Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.(High Point Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a stabbing that occurred earlier this week at a local fast-food restaurant.

The High Point Police Department said officers were called to a Jimmy John’s location on Main Street Monday night with reports of an employee who was stabbed.

Police said customer Demetris Holeman, 45, came to the store to complain about her order that evening. She then threw several items at an employee and stabbed her with an edged weapon.

According to police, workers told them that Holeman was known to staff and had previously been refused service.

Authorities said the 16-year-old female employee was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

High Point police said Holeman was later arrested at her home and is facing charges that include assault with a deadly weapon and injury to real property for the damages to the store.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Perryman (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Huntington woman accused of sexual relationship with boy
Adam Hernandez
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus
Dalton Lilley
Report: Lufkin suspect kills man while trying to avoid traffic stop
Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Fugitive who allegedly burglarized numerous Lufkin vehicles arrested after found hiding in shed
Adia the Lion
Ellen Trout Zoo’s Adia the lion dies

Latest News

Smith County Appraisal District
Expert weighs in on East Texas property values increasing, impacting property taxes
Wednesday night on the Square, jeans were hung with messages of hope, stories from survivors,...
East Texas Crisis Center ‘Denim Day’ on the square raises awareness about sexual violence
“It’s a selfless thing to do something like that, because it’s not valuable to you, it’s...
East Texas family preserving memories on Tell a Story Day
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County moving into old Suddenlink building on Tyler loop
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County moving into old Suddenlink building on Tyler loop
Gilmer 5th graders receive tasty treats from reenactment of German candy bomber drop