Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Surgeon at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest says new robot-assisted knee procedure is changing lives

By Gordon Collier
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Doctors at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest have been doing robotic assisted joint replacement for about a year, recently performed their 500th surgery, and are very encouraged by the results.

The patients seem happy with the results, too.

Steve Willis will turn 72 years old soon and his knees have been showing the signs of years of hard work, climbing ladders and carrying materials for construction projects.

“The shots were no longer working to provide some relief. It even got to the point where I fell two or three times where my knee buckled and gave out on me. Not only a danger, but it was where I was no longer able to work,” Willis said.

His doctor suggested a knee replacement but not the conventional kind. His surgeon wanted to use a relatively new procedure where the surgeon is assisted by a robot.

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest surgeon David Ferguson said the new procedure this allows the surgeon to use a 3-D computer tomography scan of the patient’s joint and customize the surgery to each patient’s unique anatomy.

This means less cutting, blood loss, and a faster recovery.

“Multiple clinical studies have shown that by using robotic assisted surgery, patients can recover faster, experience less pain, less blood loss and have higher satisfaction after joint replacement because of better clinical outcomes,” Ferguson said.

Willis had his first knee replaced in August, the second in November.

After several weeks of rehabilitation and physical therapy, he resumed an active lifestyle.

“Six weeks later, I was at EPCOT and walked 23,000 steps in one day, which is about NINE miles. A couple of weeks ago, I got back from Rocky Mountain National Park hiking the trails and over the rocks. Not only could I do the things that I used to do, I was able to do things I haven’t done in years,” Willis said.

Ferguson said he is so encouraged by the results of the robotic assisted surgery, that he recommended it for his own mother. “I get a glimpse from my patients, how they do, when I see them in the office but, really, seeing how my own mother did,, it just changed her life,” Ferguson said.

Willis says it changed his life, too.

He says he feels like a new man and has no plans for slowing down. “I feel like I’ve gotten a new lease on life,” he said.

Ferguson says robotic assisted surgery is quickly becoming the preferred choice for patients and surgeons.

He feels the types of surgeries they’re able to do robotically will no doubt expand in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Renee Poole was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in...
Nacogdoches woman arrested in connection with 2-vehicle fatal crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on US 59 south of Nacogdoches
Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin
Police arrest Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
Alto ISD parents, staff meet to discuss discipline issues, staffing issues
Alto ISD parents, staff meet to discuss discipline issues, staffing issues
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm

Latest News

Hero’s Homecoming: Family remembers WWII soldier whose remains were returned to Quinlan 78 years later
TxDOT gives update on ‘Diboll Cutoff’ construction completion
TxDOT gives update on ‘Diboll Cutoff’ construction completion
Bees In The Garden
Honey bees return to Tyler Rose Garden observation hive
Avalon Faire prepares royal sendoff for 2022 season
Hero’s Homecoming: Family remembers WWII soldier whose remains were returned to Quinlan 78...
Hero’s Homecoming: Family remembers WWII soldier whose remains were returned to Quinlan 78 years lat