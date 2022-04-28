Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Border Patrol agents find 40 migrants in metal box

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol on Monday discovered 40 undocumented immigrants were being smuggled into the United States inside a metal box being hauled by a trailer.

The discovery was made at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint on April 26.

The driver of the truck pulling a flatbed trailer carrying large metal sided boxes was referred to a secondary inspection area where the agents observed a vent on one of the boxes.

When the agents removed the vent, they found 40 migrants in a seated position trapped inside.

The metal sided box had to be broken apart by unscrewing multiple bolts using a power tool found in the truck and the box had no other opening or means of escape for the occupants.

Officials said the undocumented immigrants were from Central America and Mexico. The migrants and the driver, a U.S. citizen, were taken into custody.

A search of the truck revealed the power tool, a handgun, and loaded magazines. The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the truck, trailer, weapon, and magazines.

The driver’s name was not revealed by federal authorities.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

