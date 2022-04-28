Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Warm and breezy today and tomorrow. Scattered rain possible over the weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Thanks to some breezy southerly winds we can all expect a warmer afternoon today as highs top off in the lower to middle 80s. Skies will see a fair mix of sun and clouds, but we will stay dry today as well as tomorrow. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves in and stalls over northern portions of East Texas. This does not look like a wash-out forecast, but we will have to share the weekend with some rain so please remain weather alert and keep the umbrella handy, especially if you have any fun outdoor events planned. Storm chances ramp up on Monday and the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the northern half of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for scattered strong to severe storms. Please remain weather alert and monitor the forecast for more updates. Next Tuesday trends mostly dry before better shots of rain arrive with another cold front late next Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is the Jasper motel where a 61-year-old woman was found stabbed to death. (Source:...
Jasper man found covered in blood at fatal stabbing scene gets life
Smith County Appraisal District
Expert weighs in on East Texas property values increasing, impacting property taxes
Polk County sheriff says staffing shortage ‘reaching a crisis level’
Grace Perryman (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
Huntington woman accused of sexual relationship with boy
Raymond Torres Jr. (Source: Palestine Police Department)
Palestine police release name of man accused of firing shots at officers

Latest News

Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 4-29-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 4-29-22
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 4-29-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 4-29-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 4-29-22