WEBXTRA: Dragsters return to Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - High-octane dragsters are returning to Pine Valley Raceway outside of Lufkin this weekend.

The raceway, which opened originally in 2004, has a new owner and will host its reopening event this weekend with Funny Car Chaos.

The event will have over 20 Outlaw funny cars, jet dragsters, 3-second nitro fuel altereds, and nitro Harleys that top out at over 150 mph.

