Cowboys, Texans address needs in first round of NFL draft

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The biggest question every NFL team’s general manager must ask on draft day is what will their strategy be?

Will they go after the pick that gives them the best player available at the time or do they go with a pick that addresses a need they have. Sometimes the second response will get the fans in an uproar. The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans appear to have gone with that choice in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Texans GM Nick Caserio watched as their division rival Jacksonville started off the festivities by picking Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. New Texans head coach Lovie Smith wanted the team to improve at the cornerback and defensive back position. It seemed like the front office listened and went with Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU. Stingley has big time potential but did not play most of 2021 due to a foot injury so there are questions about how good he can be.

The Texans then addressed the offensive side of the ball with the 15th pick when they selected Kenyon Green, an offensive guard from Texas A&M. The Texans will look for him to compete to get a chance to get on the field and help protect Davis Mills.

Remaining Texans picks

Round 2, Pick No. 37

Round 3, Pick No. 68

Round 3, Pick No. 80 (From new Orleans)

Round 4, Pick No. 107 (From Cleveland)

Round 4, Pick No. 108

Round 5, Pick No. 170 (From New England)

Round 6, Pick No. 205 (From Green Bay)

Round 6, Pick No. 207 (From San Francisco)

The Cowboys had to watch as 23 picks were made before they went on the clock in round 1. Jerry Jones had plenty of ways he could have gone and he made the call to bring in Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith. The Cowboys line took a hit in the offseason ,due to free agency. The team is hoping the metroplex native will become a good edge blocker for Dak Prescott.

Remaining Cowboys picks

Round 2, Pick No. 56

Round 3, Pick No. 88

Round 4, Pick No. 129

Round 5, Pick No. 155

Round 5, Pick No. 167

Round 5, Pick No. 176

Round 5, Pick No. 178

Round 6, Pick No. 193

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.