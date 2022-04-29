Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois

A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
By KWQC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he fatally struck a Knox County deputy in Henry County while fleeing from police.

Daylon K. Richardson, 22, of Granite City, Illinois, is charged with two counts of murder, a Class M felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing and alluding, a Class 4 felony.

He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond. A preliminary hearing is set for May 9.

“The Illinois State Police are terribly sorry to report the Deputy was killed in the line of duty,” Illinois State Police said in a media release. “We understand members of our law enforcement community and the public want answers. The investigative team will be working around the clock to get those answers and we will update everyone in the hours and days ahead.”

According to troopers, the Galesburg Police Department responded about 8 a.m. Friday to a report of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg.

Two officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect, later identified as Richardson, continued to drive north on US Highway 150.

Troopers said a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy set up spike strips at the intersection of US Highway 150 at 150 Avenue, in Henry County, where he was struck by Richardson’s car.

The car then crashed into a field north of the intersection. Galesburg police arrested Richardson after a brief foot chase, according to troopers.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 2 was requested to investigate the death of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The name of the deputy has not been released as of early Friday night.

According to troopers, Galesburg City Hall has been designated as the collection point for anyone wishing to support the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with food, flowers, or gifts.

