First Alert: A warm and humid weekend lies ahead with a slight chance of receiving a shower or thunderstorm

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds to go along with warm, humid, and breezy conditions in the Piney Woods. With a cold front stalling to our north, we will introduce some low-to-modest rain and thunderstorm chances for the weekend.

You do not need to cancel any outdoor plans, but do be mindful that you may have to dodge a downpour or two this weekend. For now, we are just calling for a 20% chance of rain on Saturday followed by a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday night and Sunday morning. A cold front will stall across north Texas this weekend, which is where the better rain and thunderstorm opportunities will reside. Outside of any shower or thunderstorms in our part of the state this weekend, it will be warm, humid, and windy as our temperatures top out in the upper 80′s, which is about seven-to-ten degrees above average.

Our weather pattern will keep us warm, humid, and breezy through next week with some low-end rain chances remaining in play each day. There will be a few cold fronts dropping through the southern plains, but will end up stalling out, keeping in those slight rain chances and not offering any temperature or humidity relief.

With rain chances in the forecast each of the next seven days, we are looking at rainfall amounts of one-half to one-inch. That would suffice to keep timely rainfall in place to avoid drought conditions re-surfacing.

