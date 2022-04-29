Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station

New bodycam video shows Phoenix Police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones getting shot at a gas station...
New bodycam video shows Phoenix Police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones getting shot at a gas station earlier this month.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Police released body camera footage on Thursday afternoon of a shootout between officers and a suspect, which left a Phoenix police officer hospitalized.

The graphic video obtained by Arizona’s Family shows suspect Nicholas Cowan shooting Officer Denise Bruce-Jones and another officer before speeding away from the Phoenix gas station, investigators said.

Cowan’s girlfriend called 911 and said she was at a Marathon gas station on April 14 near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads. She told a dispatcher to send an ambulance and not the police in the call. She then said Cowan was acting “crazy” and hitting himself with a bat on his head, body, legs and arms. The woman then told the dispatcher he had a cord around his neck.

“I think if the cops show up there, it’s going to be ... I don’t think it’s going to go good,” the woman said on the 911 call. She then told the dispatcher Cowan had a gun.

In the body camera footage, Bruce-Jones and another officer were at the gas station talking to the woman. The woman told Bruce-Jones she saw Cowan’s Prius pull up to the gas station. “Oh my god, that’s him,” the woman said in the video.

Cowan’s Prius turned into the gas station and stopped a short distance away from Bruce-Jones and the woman standing near the gas station entrance, police said. Bruce-Jones attempted to tell Cowan to get out of the car, and then he started shooting at officers from inside his vehicle, according to police. Bruce-Jones was hit by the first gunshot and immediately fell to the ground. The other officer immediately ducked behind his patrol car and started returning fire. Several bullets were seen shattering the gas station’s windows.

More than 15 gunshots could be heard as Cowan and the other officer returned fire at each other, investigators said. Bruce-Jones could be seen lying on the ground. Cowan then drove off with the second officer shooting at his car. The second officer then went to Bruce-Jones to tend to her injuries.

On Monday, Cowan was released from the hospital and booked into jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges. But during the booking process, officials determined Cowan had to go back to the hospital to be monitored, police said. Cowan was then on the run for three days until he was found at a Scottsdale rental property and arrested on April 17.

Bruce-Jones was moved from the hospital to a rehab facility on Friday. She is a 24-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. Her spouse is also a Phoenix police officer.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Renee Poole was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in...
Nacogdoches woman arrested in connection with 2-vehicle fatal crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on US 59 south of Nacogdoches
Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin
Police arrest Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
Alto ISD parents, staff meet to discuss discipline issues, staffing issues
Alto ISD parents, staff meet to discuss discipline issues, staffing issues
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes tear through parts of Kansas
The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe...
Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID