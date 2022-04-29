Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Palacsinta by Brigitta’s Hungarian Kitchen

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mike Chubboy with Brigitta’s in Kilgore joined us to share a recipe that would be perfect for Mother’s Day brunch, or anytime you’re in the mood to treat someone special.

Palacsinta, (Paula-chee-nta), and crepes mean the same thing; they are simple to make and very delicious.

RECIPE: makes 25 palacsintas

8 large eggs

3 cups milk

2 bottles soda water

3 cups all purpose flour

3 tsp salt

3 tbsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp sugar

Methodology:

Save the Soda water for later. Add all the ingredients into a large bowl. Use an electric mixer whipping everything until there are no lumps.

Then add 1/2 bottle of soda water and whip it up for 30 seconds. This is your mixture.

With a hand held ladle, gently stir your mix. Your mix will tend to settle. Stirring with the ladle you can feel the mix.

Heat your cooking pan to medium high heat. Brush some butter on the pan. Then add a little more soda water to your mix. Once mixed, take a half ladle portion of your mix and pour onto the hot pan. Quickly sling the pan to spread the mix evenly over the pan.

The thickness should be like 10 sheets of paper, about 1/16 of an inch. Shake the pan after 60 seconds.

Once the palacsinta starts to slip/slide across the pan, then flip it. It takes about 2 1/2 minutes to cook.

The palacsinta should be light and airy; not thick and heavy like a pancake.

The soda water is the key to suspending the mix. The thinness is delicate, making the spreads stand out with taste. Palacsinta begs for creativeness: mix apricot preserves with walnut chips, use cherries with cream cheese, use any jelly or custard, stack the palacsinta to make a ‘cake’, add your favorite liquor in the mix for fragrance.

Have fun and enjoy.

