SFA hosts 20th ‘Big Dip’ graduation ceremony

East Texas News at 6.
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Friday afternoon SFA held their graduation ‘Big Dip’ ceremony.

This is the 20th year of the SFA ring ceremony, during which students get their name called and get to have their hand dipped in the honorary SFA dip.

Director of Alumni Relations Craig Turnage says SFA loves this time of the year, where they can celebrate their Lumberjacks-turned-alumni.

“This marks a milestone in their educational career and their families. Many of our students are first generation students, and they come from all over to the state, and some outside of the U.S., here today to receive their SFA ring, and that is a very special time and we celebrate that with everyone. And then this evening we’re hosting a big dip beer and bites at the Fredonia Brewery,” said Turnage.

If graduates have a wristband they can get discounts at the ‘Beer and Bites’ events this evening.

