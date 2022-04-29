TxDOT gives update on ‘Diboll Cutoff’ construction completion

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - FM 2497 in Diboll, also known as the Diboll Cutoff, has been under construction for more than seven months.

The bridge replacement of FM 2497 has been ongoing since August of 2021. TxDOT Spokesperson Rhonda Oaks says unexpected events led to some delays.

“They were scheduled to be done in March, however, we know a lot of the problem has been winter weather, as well as spring rains have slowed them down,” said Oaks.

TxDOT has made arrangements with their contactors to insure the process gets up to speed.

“We will be assessing liquidated damages on them for each day they go over the contract. So in hopes of, you know, working along with them daily to get them on track and we hope that that will help them get back on track and complete the project in a timely manner even though it is running behind,” said Oaks.

Oaks says TxDOT understands this is a problem that has caused many people to change their routes

”We do sympathize with the residents and the people along this route that need this road open and this bridge completed, and we’re doing all we can at this point to get this contract moving and completed,” stated Oaks.

Oaks says the project is expected to be completed at the end of May.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.