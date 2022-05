TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After an extended hiatus, Tyler-based nu metal band Element Eighty is ready to rock once more. Lead vocalist David Galloway joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to talk about the joy of reuniting, creating music again and how they’ve evolved as a group.

“We just fell right back into place,” Galloway said.

