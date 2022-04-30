Crockett police investigating truck stop armed robbery

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett police are seeking information about an armed robber who held up a truck stop early Saturday morning.

According to a social media post by the Crockett Police Department, a suspect, possibly a white male, brandished a revolver toward the cashier of the Xpress Truck Stop at 1409 E. Loop 304 at about 3:45 a.m. Video surveillance shows the suspect wearing a dark plaid shirt, jeans and sneakers, as well as a black, white and grey camouflage mask covering their entire head. The post states that the suspect grabbed cash from the register and cigarettes from the counter. They then fled the store on foot, possibly in the direction of E. Bowie Avenue.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2862 or by email at crockettpd@crocketttexas.org.

