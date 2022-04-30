Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

The Coalition, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office collect disposed prescriptions on drug takeback day

By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Angelina Beautiful Clean, The Coalition, and Abeldt’s Gaslight Company as they spent the day taking prescription drugs back from the community.

“The focus for this day is to make sure that people dispose of their medicines in the correct way, that’s best for the community and environment. So don’t flush them don’t throw them in the garbage,” said Abby Baker, Community Coordinator for The Coalition.

The event is a national awareness day that law enforcement and nonprofit organizations around the world use to take back unused prescription drugs in the community.

“It’s better to really help get rid of it here safely and not worry about hitting the streets near someone trying to sell it,” said Mark Guerra with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

All the prescriptions collected today will be disposed off in a safe environment.

“They don’t have to worry about peeling the labels I know a lot of people worried about their address and their stuff getting out information once I put it in that box, it gets sealed and no one ever looks at it ever sees it again,” said Guerra.

“If you have kids at home, make sure to lock them up. Just to make sure that they are not being accessed by people they shouldn’t be,” said Baker.

If you missed today’s drug drop off you can still drop those prescriptions off at the Angelina County Sheriff’s office, they have a green drop box inside.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Renee Poole was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in...
Nacogdoches woman arrested in connection with 2-vehicle fatal crash
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on US 59 south of Nacogdoches
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin
Police arrest Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
”We do sympathize with the residents and the people along this route that need this road open,...
TxDOT gives update on ‘Diboll Cutoff’ construction completion

Latest News

Ima Hogg, the "First Lady of Texas."
Mark In Texas History: ‘First Lady of Texas’ Ima Hogg was Mineola native
Hero’s Homecoming: Family remembers WWII soldier whose remains were returned to Quinlan 78 years later
“We make ours, about 36 inches by six foot. So they’re big enough for somebody to actually...
Lufkin Anchor Club participate in ‘Mats that Matter’
Wednesday night on the Square, jeans were hung with messages of hope, stories from survivors,...
East Texas Crisis Center ‘Denim Day’ on the square raises awareness about sexual violence