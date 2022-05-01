FBI investigating aggravated bank robbery inside Waco Walmart

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Waco Police Department and the FBI are conducting a joint investigation and looking for the suspect involved in an aggravated bank robbery Saturday at the First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart at 600 Hewitt Drive.

The bank robbery happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. Police officers dispatched to the store learned the suspect demanded money, threatened the bank employees, claimed to have a handgun, and tied their hands.

No one was injured during the robbery, police said.

The suspect is currently at large running away on foot toward Hewitt Drive, and then east on old McGregor Road, police said.

He is in between the ages of 18 to 30 years, is approximately 5′ 7″ tall, and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. He has long curly brown hair with a beard.

The man was last seen wearing a burnt orange shirt, black skinny jeans, brown oxford shoes and a single strap dark colored shoulder bag.

Waco Police and the FBI are asking for the public’s identifying the suspect. He was wearing a blue medical mask at the time of the bank robbery.

First Convenience Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information resulting in his arrest.

Crime Stoppers will also give a reward up to $2,000 if the tip results in an arrest.

If you have any information about the case, call 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 and reference case number 22-7151.

