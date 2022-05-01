Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible in East Texas over the next several days.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was a warm end to the weekend as highs reached into the middle to upper 80s. A few spots in Deep East Texas even hit 90 degrees! Isolated showers and a stray thundershower will be possible overnight and throughout the day tomorrow, but most will stay dry. Tuesday will see a decent shot at catching a shower or storm throughout the day before coverage for our rain drops down just so slightly on Wednesday. Storm coverage will likely increase later on Thursday as another cold front will move into East Texas. A few of the storms on Thursday could be severe, so we ask that you keep an eye on this already busy forecast for further updates. Rain should finally end for most by Friday and Saturday of next week behind the cold front as drier air pools back in over the area. I’d say the forecast definitely fits the bill for the first full week of May. Keep the umbrella close, friends. We’ll be watching the skies closely.

