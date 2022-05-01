Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Partly to mostly cloudy today with a low chance for a few showers/thunderstorms.
By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy today with a low chance for a few showers/thunderstorms. Highs today in the mid to upper 80s. Last night’s showers and thunderstorm activity has continued into this morning in Deep East Texas, and we could see a few more showers today, but most of us will stay dry. Late tonight, a storm system moving through West Texas may bring more showers and storms to our area overnight and into the morning hours on Monday, we are not expecting severe weather for this system. Once that activity ends on Monday, we should remain dry until yet another system moves in Tuesday morning.

As we’ve been talking about for several days, our current pattern favors these continuous storm systems moving through the Southern Plains, thus we will keep rain chances in our forecast every day for the next week. As far as severe weather goes, it is looking like Wednesday and Thursday will be days we need to watch. I’ll repeat what I said yesterday, if you’re like me, you can be frustrated when there is uncertainty in the forecast. Unfortunately, this setup means the events of each day can change what will happen the next day. You’ll want to continue to stay tuned to the forecast this week as each day will bring new updates. For today, enjoy the break in rain and have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

