Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

27-year-old woman dies in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 63 in Jasper County

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 27-year-old woman died after a pickup rear-ended her car in Jasper County Thursday and knocked it into a parked vehicle.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash.

The preliminary crash report shows that Jesse Bailey, 19, of West Liberty, was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota west on SH and approaching Mile Marker 750. His pickup struck the back of a westbound 2010 Dodge Avenger driven by Jasper resident Crystal Craft that had been about to turn left into a parking lot, the press release stated. The avenger was pushed into the parking lot, where it struck an unoccupied vehicle.

Justice of the Peace John Cooper pronounced Craft dead at the scene, the press release stated.

Bailey was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Renee Poole was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in...
Nacogdoches woman arrested in connection with 2-vehicle fatal crash
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday,...
East Texans have names called on final day of NFL Draft
Source: Gray News Media
88-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle wreck on US Highway 96 in Jasper County

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
88-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle wreck on US Highway 96 in Jasper County
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on US 59 south of Nacogdoches
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
I-15 in Nevada
10 interstate highways with the most fatalities