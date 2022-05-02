27-year-old woman dies in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 63 in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 27-year-old woman died after a pickup rear-ended her car in Jasper County Thursday and knocked it into a parked vehicle.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash.

The preliminary crash report shows that Jesse Bailey, 19, of West Liberty, was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota west on SH and approaching Mile Marker 750. His pickup struck the back of a westbound 2010 Dodge Avenger driven by Jasper resident Crystal Craft that had been about to turn left into a parking lot, the press release stated. The avenger was pushed into the parking lot, where it struck an unoccupied vehicle.

Justice of the Peace John Cooper pronounced Craft dead at the scene, the press release stated.

Bailey was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time,” the press release stated.

