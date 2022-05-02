88-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle wreck on US Highway 96 in Jasper County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An 88-year-old man died after his pickup struck a mobile home on US Highway 96 in Jasper County and then crashed into an oncoming truck Thursday.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck, which occurred about one-and-a-half miles from Recreational Road 255.

The preliminary crash report shows that Bobby Hamilton, of Brookeland, was driving a 1994 Ford pickup south. At the same time, 45-year-old Rodolfo Rangel, of Houston, was driving a 2012 Peterbilt truck towing a mobile home north on US 96. He was being followed by 48-year-old Michael Masters, of Splendora. Masters was driving a 2010 Hino truck.

“It is reported that the pickup, for an unknown reason, crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the mobile home,” the press release stated. “The pickup continued to travel down the left side of the mobile home and then struck the Hino truck.”

A justice of the peace pronounced Hamilton dead at the scene, the press release stated.

Rangel and Masters were not injured in the crash.

“The investigation remains ongoing and there is no additional information at this time,” the press release stated.

