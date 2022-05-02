Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bell Boeing awarded $302 million contract for four Ospreys

(Bell Helicopter Textron Amarillo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell Boeing will receive a $302 million contract this year to fund four MV-22B Ospreys for the U.S. Marine Corps.

With the contract comes about 12 percent of work in Amarillo, 30 percent of work in Fort Worth, 1 percent of work in McKinney, 3 percent of work in Red Oak, 2 percent of work in Park City, Utah, 15 percent of work in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, 1 percent of work in Endicott, New York and about 4 percent of work outside of the U.S.

The work is expected to be completed in November 2025.

The money is from the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent, River, Maryland and will be given to Bell this year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

