‘The best part of someone’s worst day’ – a Texas paramedic honored in the nation’s capital

Darla Biggerstaff received a Stars for Life medallion from the American Ambulance Association in Washington, D.C.
By David Ade
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Texas paramedic was honored Monday in Washington, D.C. by the American Ambulance Association. Darla Biggerstaff is known by colleagues for being able to stay calm in the most stressful situations.

Biggerstaff said, “My rules are no one dies, multiplies, or is allowed to panic until I do. It reminds the first responders that we get to go home at the end of the day no matter what. And it reminds the patient that if I’m not panicking, everything is going to be fine.”

Texas paramedic Darla Biggerstaff said her rules are meant to help her coworkers and patients.

She said, “My favorite part of this career is that I get to be the best part of someone’s worst day. And I love doing that.”

Biggerstaff received a Stars for Life medallion from the American Ambulance Association.

Biggerstaff said, “I love the patients. I love the people that I work with. They’re all family. So, I really appreciate every one of them. And I would not be here without them. So, I love them so much.”

Organizers said the Stars for Life program is meant to celebrate ambulance service professionals who go above and beyond, and said the work has been especially tough over the last few years through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rob Lawrence, the American Ambulance Association communications chairman, said, “It’s just a chance to say thank you to them for the great job that they do.”

More than 100 private ambulance service paramedics, EMTs, and dispatchers from around the country were recognized.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

