Denton man among 3 OU students killed in wreck

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TONKAWA, Okla. (AP) - Officials say three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed when their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in northern Oklahoma.

The students were traveling back from chasing a powerful tornado in Kansas.

The OHP reports 20-year-old Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas; 19-year-old Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois; and 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash on Friday.

Authorities say the three were in a southbound vehicle driven by Nair on Interstate 35 just before 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig.

The crash occurred in Tonkawa, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.

