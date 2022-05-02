Denton man among 3 OU students killed in wreck

TONKAWA, Okla. (AP) - Officials say three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed when their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in northern Oklahoma.

The students were traveling back from chasing a powerful tornado in Kansas.

The OHP reports 20-year-old Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas; 19-year-old Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois; and 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash on Friday.

Authorities say the three were in a southbound vehicle driven by Nair on Interstate 35 just before 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig.

The crash occurred in Tonkawa, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.