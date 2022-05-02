East Texas NICU nurse uses firsthand experience to better serve families

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As Mother’s Day approaches, we’re sharing the story of an East Texas mother who uses her own experience to better serve babies and their families in UT Health’s Neonatal intensive Care Unit.

Jamie Morrison, RN, is the clinical educator at the UT Health Tyler’s NICU, which opened in January 2022.

Nine years ago, Morrison spent Mother’s Day in another hospital’s NICU as she experienced her own pregnancy complications shortly after moving to East Texas from Arizona.

“Soon after moving here and getting my little new NICU job, I found out that I was pregnant. And ended up being a high-risk pregnancy towards the end. I developed pre-eclampsia that developed very quickly, and so I had to have a pretty urgent C-section at 35 weeks.”

Bryson is seen wearing a CPAP mask soon after his birth. (Courtesy photo)

Soon after delivery, her 4-pound, 11-ounce newborn, Bryson, was wheeled to the NICU.

“It was really scary,” she said. “And I knew everything physiologically that was going on with my kiddo and it was still scary. So I just can’t imagine not having that baseline knowledge and trying to navigate that whole situation.”

In her current job, Morrison uses that personal experience to take even better care of babies and their families.

“Being on the other side just made me appreciate all those little moments,” Morrison said. “Being able to experience their first bath and having parents being tied in to how they care for their baby. Because they’re not just visitors, they’re the parents.”

She said the experience showed her the little things matter the most, like a framed set of her baby’s footprints made by a nurse on her first Mother’s Day.

A Mother's Day gift made by a NICU nurse for Morrison. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“It took a nurse five minutes to make this, but the fact that it’s still literally in a frame, and hung in my house, just tells you how meaningful those moments are.”

Meaningful moments like Morrison’s 9th Mother’s Day, which falls this year on the same day as Bryson’s 9th birthday.

“It’s going to be a really exciting celebration for both of us,” she said.

The Morrison family. (Courtesy photo)

