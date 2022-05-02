First Alert: A parade of storm systems will provide us with multiple rain and storm chances this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This first week of May can be summed up in three words: warm, humid, and breezy. It is these warm and muggy conditions that will also help aid in some rain and thunderstorm opportunities this week as the storm track remains fairly active across the deep south.

We had one disturbance push through our area earlier today, which has taken the rain and much of the cloud cover with it. However, another upstream trough and upper level disturbance will trigger a round of heavy thunderstorms up along the Red River this evening and overnight. It is this storm complex that will dive south and will provide us with a 40% chance of rain on Tuesday morning.

Since this rain and thunderstorm complex will be encountering more stable air due to the arrival being in the morning hours tomorrow, it will be in a weakening phase, which will lead to just some pockets of rain for the first half of your Tuesday. Look for some sunshine and drier weather to take place on Tuesday afternoon as this storm system shifts east of our region.

We will catch a mainly dry day on Wednesday as we be sandwiched in between storm systems, catching a break from the storm track. This will lead to just partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80′s.

Our best chance to cash in on some rain this week will be with the second storm system moving in on Thursday. We have the odds of rain already at 60%, leading to a high threat of disruptive weather. There is also a low-end risk for severe weather on Thursday, mainly for our far northern counties of Rusk and Shelby as these storms will be moving in from the north. Thankfully, they should be on a weakening trend, which would yield to some heavy downpours, but non-severe storms.

Once this Thursday storm system exits stage left, we will finally see a break in the storm track as the upper level winds change course. This will lead to the return of mostly sunny skies and dry conditions from Friday through Mother’s Day weekend. Despite the dry weather, it will be a warm weekend for mom as daytime highs look to top out in the 90′s for the first time this year.

