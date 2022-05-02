Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Judge extends lawyer’s restraining order against Angelina County Commissioners Court

Judge extends lawyer’s restraining order against Angelina County Commissioners Court
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County district court judge has extended Lufkin attorney Robert Flournoy’s temporary restraining order against members of the Angelina County Commissioners Court.

Flournoy filed the initial restraining order on April 21 against Acting Angelina County Judge Keith Wright and commissioners Kermit Kennedy, Terry Pitts and Steve Smith in protest of their levying a $25 fine against Flournoy earlier that month for his so-called “disrespectful” behavior at a recent public hearing. The restraining order, which prevents the commissioners court from collecting the fine or otherwise enforcing any form of punishment against Flournoy, was extended by a judge on Friday.

At the meeting in question on Tuesday, April 5, at public hearing was held regarding the dismissal of Chuck Walker as road engineer. The hearing was necessary after Walker filed a complaint under the Texas Whistleblower Act.

Flournoy, like other speakers in the hearing, were allowed three minutes during the hearing. Flournoy explained three minutes into his turn that he would need more time.

“I’m going to take all the time I need,” Flournoy said. Flournoy argued back and forth with the court for about 28 minutes before stepping down.

Previous reporting:

Angelina County Commissioners fine Lufkin attorney for ‘disrespect’ during public hearing

Angelina County commissioners to consider disciplinary action against Lufkin attorney

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
27-year-old woman dies in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 63 in Jasper County
Source: Gray News Media
88-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle wreck on US Highway 96 in Jasper County
The logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday,...
East Texans have names called on final day of NFL Draft
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to Top 7 on American Idol
Ima Hogg, the "First Lady of Texas."
Mark In Texas History: ‘First Lady of Texas’ Ima Hogg was Mineola native

Latest News

East Texas NICU nurse uses firsthand experience to better serve families
East Texas NICU nurse uses firsthand experience to better serve families
TAAM Renovations
Texas African American Museum in Tyler kicks off $40K renovation project
Jamie Morrison
East Texas NICU nurse uses firsthand experience to better serve families
Texas African American Museum undergoes renovations.
Texas African American Museum in Tyler kicks off $40K renovation project