Suspect in 2 fatal shootings in Arizona is arrested in Texas

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a suspect in a fatal shooting of a young woman and teenage girl at a Casa Grande apartment complex has been arrested in Texas.

Casa Grande police say 18-year-old Terrance Xavier Santistevan was taken into custody Saturday night in Pflugerville, which is 18 miles north of Austin, Texas.

They say Santistevan is facing two counts of first-degree murder and he’s being held in the Travis County jail awaiting extradition to Arizona.

Authorities say 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota were found shot multiple times on April 24 with nearly 30 bullet casings recovered at the scene. The two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. A possible motive for the shootings remains unclear.

