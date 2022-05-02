Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to Top 7 on American Idol

Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.(Eric McCandless | ABC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday night’s episode of American Idol was filled with Disney songs and Tyler’s Fritz Hager III sang what would, for now, be a fitting choice.

His performance of “Go the Distance” from Disney’s 1997 animated film Hercules helped Hager avoid being eliminated and kept him in the top 7.

Hager will remain in competition, including for Monday’s episode, which is the show’s 20th anniversary special. The episode will include appearances by original judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, as well as performances by previous winners and finalists, including East Texan Laci Kaye Booth. Booth was a finalist in the 17th season which aired in 2019.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Renee Poole was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in...
Nacogdoches woman arrested in connection with 2-vehicle fatal crash
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday,...
East Texans have names called on final day of NFL Draft
Source: Gray News Media
27-year-old woman dies in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 63 in Jasper County
Source: Gray News Media
88-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle wreck on US Highway 96 in Jasper County

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
88-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle wreck on US Highway 96 in Jasper County
Source: Gray News Media
27-year-old woman dies in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 63 in Jasper County
Surveillance cameras captured footage of a suspect who robbed a truck stop shop at gunpoint...
Crockett police investigating truck stop armed robbery
Saturday Weather Trivia 4-30-22
Saturday Weather Trivia